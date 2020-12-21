News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/21: Still In Control Of The Division

Dec 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW122120
Peyton Barber runs into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Logan Thomas' production has validated Washington's offseason gamble.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Washington's defense against the Seahawks.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington falling to 6-8 after a fourth quarter rally.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his opinion on Dwayne Haskins after the Seahawks game.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports that a strong fourth quarter was not enough for Washington to come back from a 17-point deficit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Washington is still in control of the NFC East after a loss to the Seahawks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's evaluation of Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Washington's starting quarterback against the Carolina Panthers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler explains how Dwayne Haskins played better in the fourth quarter.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives three instant reactions to Washington's loss to the Seahawks.

Related Links

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives some context to the quarterback situation in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's backup players performing against the Seahawks.(Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Washington's final drive against the Seahawks. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Giants loss gives Washington control of the NFC East.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras examines how Washington's defense played against the Seahawks.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about the Seahawks taking down Russell Wilson. (Subscription)

PHOTOS: Week 15 - Washington vs. Seahawks

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)

Image from iOS (28)
1 / 86
Image from iOS (29)
2 / 86
Image from iOS (27)
3 / 86
Image from iOS (26)
4 / 86
Image from iOS (30)
5 / 86
Image from iOS (31)
6 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-01
7 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-04
8 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-08
9 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-02
10 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-03
11 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-05
12 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-07
13 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-10
14 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-09
15 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1-06
16 / 86
Image from iOS (35)
17 / 86
Image from iOS (36)
18 / 86
Image from iOS (32)
19 / 86
Image from iOS (33)
20 / 86
Image from iOS (40)
21 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-1
22 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-2
23 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-5
24 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-4
25 / 86
Image from iOS (38)
26 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q1_EF-3
27 / 86
The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)
28 / 86

The Washington Football Team plays the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)

Image from iOS (39)
29 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-7
30 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-2
31 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-6
32 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-5
33 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-4
34 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-1
35 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2-3
36 / 86
Image from iOS (44)
37 / 86
Image from iOS (41)
38 / 86
Image from iOS (43)
39 / 86
Image from iOS (42)
40 / 86
Image from iOS (46)
41 / 86
Image from iOS (45)
42 / 86
Image from iOS (47)
43 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-5
44 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-2
45 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-3
46 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-1
47 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-6
48 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q2_EF-4
49 / 86
Image from iOS (50)
50 / 86
Image from iOS (48)
51 / 86
Image from iOS (49)
52 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-3
53 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-4
54 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-5
55 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-2
56 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-1
57 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q3-6
58 / 86
Image from iOS (51)
59 / 86
Image from iOS (53)
60 / 86
Image from iOS (52)
61 / 86
Image from iOS (56)
62 / 86
Image from iOS (54)
63 / 86
Image from iOS (55)
64 / 86
Image from iOS (57)
65 / 86
Image from iOS (59)
66 / 86
Image from iOS (58)
67 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-7
68 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-2
69 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-4
70 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-5
71 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-1
72 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-3
73 / 86
12-20-20_vsSeahawks_q4-6
74 / 86
Image from iOS (60)
75 / 86
Image from iOS (64)
76 / 86
Image from iOS (68)
77 / 86
Image from iOS (61)
78 / 86
Image from iOS (62)
79 / 86
Image from iOS (65)
80 / 86
Image from iOS (66)
81 / 86
Image from iOS (70)
82 / 86
Image from iOS (67)
83 / 86
Image from iOS (71)
84 / 86
Image from iOS (69)
85 / 86
Image from iOS (63)
86 / 86

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Loss To The Seahawks

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-15 Loss To The Seahawks

-- Instant Analysis: Washington's Comeback Falls Short Vs. Seahawks

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Seahawks

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 12/20: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/19: What To Expect From Dwayne Haskins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/18: Checking Up On The Quarterbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/17: Preparing For The Seahawks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/16: Peaking At The Perfect Time

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/15: Young Talent Fueling Playoff Push

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/14: Hottest Team In The NFC

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/12: Coaches Express Confidence In Barber, McKissic

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/11: Turning The Page To San Francisco

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/10: Washington Enters The National Conversation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/9: Building Off A Season-Defining Win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Advertising