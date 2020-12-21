Wake Up Washington 12/21: Still In Control Of The Division

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Logan Thomas' production has validated Washington's offseason gamble.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Washington's defense against the Seahawks.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington falling to 6-8 after a fourth quarter rally.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his opinion on Dwayne Haskins after the Seahawks game.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports that a strong fourth quarter was not enough for Washington to come back from a 17-point deficit.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Washington is still in control of the NFC East after a loss to the Seahawks.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's evaluation of Dwayne Haskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Washington's starting quarterback against the Carolina Panthers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler explains how Dwayne Haskins played better in the fourth quarter.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives three instant reactions to Washington's loss to the Seahawks.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives some context to the quarterback situation in Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's backup players performing against the Seahawks.(Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Washington's final drive against the Seahawks. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Giants loss gives Washington control of the NFC East.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras examines how Washington's defense played against the Seahawks.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about the Seahawks taking down Russell Wilson. (Subscription)
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)
