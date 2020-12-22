News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/22: Rivera More Focused On Playoff Push Than Facing Former Team

Dec 22, 2020 at 08:35 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera on the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. Seattle won 20-15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's Pro Bowlers.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments about focusing solely on the playoff race and not facing his former team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Logan Thomas' production has validated Washington's offseason gamble.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Washington's defense against the Seahawks.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his opinion on Dwayne Haskins after the Seahawks game.

-- ESPN's John Keim breaks down how Washington finds itself on cusp of NFC East title after 2-7 start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Rivera has zero interest in making Carolina game about him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about a potential first-round playoff opponent for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes that Rivera was not surprised by Chase Young's leadership with Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also recaps Pierre Garçon's comments on Chase Young.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's manifesting mindset fueling Washington's playoff surge. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives some context to the quarterback situation in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's backup players performing against the Seahawks. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Washington's final drive against the Seahawks. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Tim Hightower returning to the Washington Football Team as its director of alumni relations. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also breaks down Washington's playoff possibilities. (Subscription)

