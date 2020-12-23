Wake Up Washington 12/23: Devising A Plan To Beat The Panthers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens up his notes on future QB options, how Lamar Miller fits and and NFC East scenarios.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's Pro Bowlers.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments about focusing solely on the playoff race and not facing his former team.

-- ESPN's John Keim breaks down how Washington finds itself on cusp of NFC East title after 2-7 start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports that Maury is enraged that Montez Sweat is not a pro bowler.