Wake Up Washington 12/23: Devising A Plan To Beat The Panthers

Dec 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Wake Up 12:23

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens up his notes on future QB options, how Lamar Miller fits and and NFC East scenarios.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's Pro Bowlers.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments about focusing solely on the playoff race and not facing his former team.

-- ESPN's John Keim breaks down how Washington finds itself on cusp of NFC East title after 2-7 start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports that Maury is enraged that Montez Sweat is not a pro bowler.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes that Rivera has zero interest in making Carolina game about him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about a potential first-round playoff opponent for Washington.

-- The Athletic's Joseph Peterson writes about Panthers' players rallying behind Rivera. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's manifesting mindset fueling Washington's playoff surge. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Khaleke Hudson Sees More Opportunities As A Blessing

-- Washington-Panthers Kickoff Moved to 4:05 p.m. ET

-- Washington Aims To Finish Season Strong By Fixing Slow Starts

-- Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To 2021 Pro Bowl

-- WFT Daily: All The Ways Washington Can Win The NFC East

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Moves One Step Closer To Division Title

-- Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Performance Against the Seahawks

-- Washington Signs LB Mychal Kendricks Off Seahawks' Practice Squad, Places LB Shaun Dion Hamilton On Injured Reserve

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Seahawks, Week 15

-- Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Loss To The Seahawks

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-15 Loss To The Seahawks

-- Instant Analysis: Washington's Comeback Falls Short Vs. Seahawks

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Seahawks

