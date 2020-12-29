News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/29: Win-And-In On Primetime

Dec 29, 2020 at 08:47 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Antonio Gibson tries to avoid defenders in the Washington Football Team's game against the Carolina Panthers. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's loss to the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on the status of Terry McLaurin and more.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's Week 16 loss to the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington releasing Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides three takeaway from the release of Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at how Chase Young's attitude and performance led to him being named a captain.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay lists some of the biggest storylines from 2020.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker recaps Washington's disappointing result against the Panthers. (Subscription)

Related Links

PHOTOS: Week 16 - Washington vs. Carolina

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. (Photos courtesy of Amanda Bowen/NFL, Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team and Elijah Griffin Sr./Washington Football)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington still controls its own destiny in the NFC East. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips lays out the Week 17 scenarios for the NFC East title race. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Taylor Heinicke's professors at ODU being OK with him skipping finals to be an NFL quarterback. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: How Washington Can Win The NFC East In Primetime

-- NFC East Roundup: Playoff Scenarios Entering Week 17

-- Inside Ron Rivera's Decision To Switch Quarterbacks Vs. Panthers

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Panthers, Week 16

-- Wake Up Washington 12/28: What The Panthers Game Means For Week 17

-- Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-13 Loss To The Panthers

-- Instant Analysis: Miscues Spoil Washington's Chances To Win NFC East Vs. Panthers

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

