Wake Up Washington 12/29: Win-And-In On Primetime

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's loss to the Panthers.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on the status of Terry McLaurin and more.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's Week 16 loss to the Panthers.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington releasing Dwayne Haskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides three takeaway from the release of Dwayne Haskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at how Chase Young's attitude and performance led to him being named a captain.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay lists some of the biggest storylines from 2020.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker recaps Washington's disappointing result against the Panthers. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington still controls its own destiny in the NFC East. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips lays out the Week 17 scenarios for the NFC East title race. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Taylor Heinicke's professors at ODU being OK with him skipping finals to be an NFL quarterback. (Subscription)
