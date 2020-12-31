News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/31: The Latest On Alex Smith And Terry McLaurin

Dec 31, 2020 at 09:37 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team practices on Dec. 30, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on the status of Terry McLaurin and more.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides the latest injury news on Terry McLaurin and Alex Smith.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about what it would mean for Alex Smith to play against the Eagles.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Alex Smith.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about how Washington is playing with "house money" entering win-and-in game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at which players could be approaching their last game in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also compiles some quotes that may increase your confidence in Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Ron Rivera is "not worried" about playing Alex Smith without practice time.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why Jalen Hurts reminds Ron Rivera of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of the regular season finale. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Dan Pompei chronicles Ron Rivera's battle with cancer. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and David Aldridge delve into Chase Young's basketball potential. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's offense trying to avoid making unfortunate history. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras looks at Washington's win-or-go-home history.

