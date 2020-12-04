Wake Up Washington 12/4: The Blueprint For Bringing Down Big Ben

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 03, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Advertising
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith's ability to escape a rush will be tested the next two weeks.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Washington is expected to sign a "quarantine quarterback."
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson, while still developing, is making a big impact for Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about how Washington's coaches feel about Peyton Barber's yards per carry.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey details how Ike Taylor explained the way to stop Ben Roethlisberger.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about one stat that should have Washington fans concerned.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay details Ron Rivera's comparison for Antonio Gibson.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock reports on how Washington's offensive line has been able to find a rhythm recently. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look inside Washington's Week 13 matchup. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's writes about Scott Turner growing as a play-caller. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: