Wake Up Washington 12/4: The Blueprint For Bringing Down Big Ben

Dec 04, 2020 at 11:41 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Ryan Kerrigan goes through individual drills during practice on Dec. 3, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Steelers Practice Week 12/03

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 03, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Alex Smith calls a huddle together during the Washington Football Team's practice on Dec. 3, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Alex Smith calls a huddle together during the Washington Football Team's practice on Dec. 3, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith's ability to escape a rush will be tested the next two weeks.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Washington is expected to sign a "quarantine quarterback."

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson, while still developing, is making a big impact for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about how Washington's coaches feel about Peyton Barber's yards per carry.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey details how Ike Taylor explained the way to stop Ben Roethlisberger.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about one stat that should have Washington fans concerned.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay details Ron Rivera's comparison for Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock reports on how Washington's offensive line has been able to find a rhythm recently. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look inside Washington's Week 13 matchup. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's writes about Scott Turner growing as a play-caller. (Subscription)

