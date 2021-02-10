Wake Up Washington 2/10: Taylor Heinicke Is Back In D.C.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke scrambles during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Until a relief appearance Sunday, Heinicke hadn't played an NFL game since 2018 and was an XFL backup, and now Heinicke could start or be one Alex Smith injury away in the season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East on the line.(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)