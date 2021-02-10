News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/10: Taylor Heinicke Is Back In D.C.

Feb 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW021021
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke scrambles during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Until a relief appearance Sunday, Heinicke hadn't played an NFL game since 2018 and was an XFL backup, and now Heinicke could start or be one Alex Smith injury away in the season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East on the line.(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Ovetta Wiggins writes about Chase Young backing Maryland police reform efforts.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier dives into the relationship between Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Chase Young and other Washington players speaking out on police reform in Maryland.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler lists Washington's top 10 plays from the 2020 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on Washington signing Taylor Heinicke.

-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro writes that Marty Schottenheimer's time in Washington was brief but meaningful.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at the latest round of mock drafts. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Re-Signs QB Taylor Heinicke

-- How Drew Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

-- Chase Young Leads 5 Washington Players On PFF's Top 101 Players Of 2020

-- Where Washington Stands In The 'Way-Too-Early' 2021 NFL Power Rankings

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Running Back

-- How Drew Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

-- Alex Smith's NFL Colleagues Admire His Historic Comeback

-- What It Was Like Going Up Against Defensive Rookie Of The Year Chase Young

-- 5 Things To Know About Wide Receivers Coach Drew Terrell

-- Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach

-- 'What If We Had Both?': Inside The Hiring Process Of Martin Mayhew And Marty Hurney

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History

-- Santana Moss Shares His Thoughts On Washington's Pass-Catchers

-- 5 Takeaways: Washington's Reshaped Front Office Addresses The Media

-- Washington Football Team Celebrates Black History Month

