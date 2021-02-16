Wake Up Washington 2/16: Chris Polian Comes To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has hired Chris Polian as its director of pro personnel.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes that Taylor Heinicke's still pronounce his name in the same way that Chase Young did during the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his opinion on some free agent targets in this year's wide receiver class.