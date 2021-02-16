News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/16: Chris Polian Comes To Washington

Feb 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW021621

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has hired Chris Polian as its director of pro personnel.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes that Taylor Heinicke's still pronounce his name in the same way that Chase Young did during the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his opinion on some free agent targets in this year's wide receiver class.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig collaborates with Arif Hasan to take a look at the latest mock draft buzz surrounding the NFL. (Subscription)

