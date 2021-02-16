Wake Up Washington 2/16: Chris Polian Comes To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has hired Chris Polian as its director of pro personnel.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes that Taylor Heinicke's still pronounce his name in the same way that Chase Young did during the season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his opinion on some free agent targets in this year's wide receiver class.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig collaborates with Arif Hasan to take a look at the latest mock draft buzz surrounding the NFL. (Subscription)
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl
-- Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History