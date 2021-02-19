Wake Up Washington 2/19: Taking An Early Look At Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at the cornerbacks available in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides who he believes is the best free agent at every position.