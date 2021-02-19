News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/19: Taking An Early Look At Free Agency

Feb 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera greeting wide receiver Cam Sims (89) before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at the cornerbacks available in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides who he believes is the best free agent at every position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down Alex Smith's interview with Kyle Brandt.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes Washington's options to address the left tackle position. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig collaborates with Arif Hasan to take a look at the latest mock draft buzz surrounding the NFL. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras digs into what he views are Washington's free agent needs.

