Wake Up Washington 2/2: Andy Reid Praises Alex Smith

Feb 02, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, left, talks with quarterback Alex Smith during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recaps the 2021 Pro Bowl.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala write about Jason Wright's interview with HBO on efforts to change the Washington Football Team's culture.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera being told he is cancer free.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich looks at how much respect Andy Reid has for Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux names a receiver he thinks Washington should go after in free agency.

-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro gives his opinions on Washington's culture change process.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his first mock draft of the year for Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Ron Rivera being cancer-free. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team Celebrates Black History Month

-- Looking Back At Some Of The Best Senior Bowl Performances From Washington Players

-- 5 Players To Watch In The 2021 Senior Bowl

-- Ron Rivera Named NFC Coach of the Year By NFL 101 Awards

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Wins Super Bowl XXVI

-- Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Have A Shared Philosophy For Building Washington's Roster

-- 'It's Special': Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Excited To Be Back In Washington

-- Jennifer King Makes History As NFL's First African American Female Assistant Position Coach

-- FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Virginia With Multi-Year Partnership With Washington Football Team

-- Gear Up For The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

-- With Mayhew And Hurney, Washington Has 48 Years Of Experience At Its Disposal

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Adds Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney To Front Office

-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney

-- 5 Things To Know About Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew

-- Alex Smith Named PFWA Comeback Player Of The Year

PHOTOS: Washington's Top 2020 Defensive Plays

The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.

