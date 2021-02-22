News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/22: Richard Sherman Believes Terry McLaurin Can Be 'Special'

Feb 22, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Brandon Scherff's future.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to talk to analysts about Washington's QB situation.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.

-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes how long Washington can keep its vaunted defensive line together.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Richard Sherman thinking McLaurin has the chance to be "special."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also begins his pre-free agency roster grades series by looking at the quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Julius Long remembers Bobby Mitchell's legacy in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at the cornerbacks available in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides who he believes is the best free agent at every position.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes Washington's options to address the left tackle position. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also looks at some potential draft targets for Washington. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer looks at Washington's unique new scouting department.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras digs into what he views are Washington's free agent needs.

