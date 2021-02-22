Wake Up Washington 2/22: Richard Sherman Believes Terry McLaurin Can Be 'Special'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Brandon Scherff's future.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to talk to analysts about Washington's QB situation.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.
-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes how long Washington can keep its vaunted defensive line together.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Richard Sherman thinking McLaurin has the chance to be "special."
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also begins his pre-free agency roster grades series by looking at the quarterbacks.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Julius Long remembers Bobby Mitchell's legacy in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at the cornerbacks available in free agency.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides who he believes is the best free agent at every position.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes Washington's options to address the left tackle position. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also looks at some potential draft targets for Washington. (Subscription)
-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer looks at Washington's unique new scouting department.
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras digs into what he views are Washington's free agent needs.
