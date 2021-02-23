News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/23: Assessing Washington's Running Back Group

Feb 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Brandon Scherff's future.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to talk to analysts about Washington's QB situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes Brandon Scherff's situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes how long Washington can keep its vaunted defensive line together.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler analyzes Washington's running back position group.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey breaks down how franchise tags could affect Washington's offseason plans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about one NFC coach's thoughts on Brandon Scherff.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing looks at potential draft picks for Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes Washington's options at left tackle. (Subscription)

