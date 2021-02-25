News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/25: Examining The Roster Ahead Of Free Agency

Feb 25, 2021 at 09:17 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-122220
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera on the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. Seattle won 20-15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Brandon Scherff's future.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to talk to analysts about Washington's QB situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler hands out his pre-free agency roster grade at tight end.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey debate whether or not Washington will soon extend Jon Allen.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey also debate whether or not Washington should re-sign Ronald Darby.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler highlights Doug Williams and Martin Mayhew looking back on Bobby Mitchell's legacy.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes the Brandon Scherff situation. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also looks into Washington's potential draft targets. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips examines Brandon Scherff's future in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras looks at quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Cornerback

-- Doug Williams And Jason Campbell Have Seen Progress For African American QBs, But There's Still Work To Be Done

-- FanDuel, Washington Football Team Announce $1 Million Contribution to United Negro College Fund

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Daniel Jeremiah Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Linebacker

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Offensive Line

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Mel Kiper Jr. Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Taylor Heinicke Wants To Mix Mobility With Durability In His Next Opportunity

-- How Drew Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 2/24: Reflecting On Bobby Mitchell's Lasting Legacy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/23: Assessing Washington's Running Back Group

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/22: Richard Sherman Believes Terry McLaurin Can Be 'Special'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/19: Taking An Early Look At Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/18: More Praise For The Rookie Class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/17: Evaluating The Offensive Position Groups

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/16: Chris Polian Comes To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/12: Brian Westbrook Says Gibson Has 'Everything' He'd Want In A Feature Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/11: Taylor Heinicke Reflects On An Unforgettable Past Few Months

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/10: Taylor Heinicke Is Back In D.C.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/9: Preparing For The 2021 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Advertising