Wake Up Washington 2/25: Examining The Roster Ahead Of Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Brandon Scherff's future.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to talk to analysts about Washington's QB situation.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler hands out his pre-free agency roster grade at tight end.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey debate whether or not Washington will soon extend Jon Allen.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey also debate whether or not Washington should re-sign Ronald Darby.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler highlights Doug Williams and Martin Mayhew looking back on Bobby Mitchell's legacy.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes the Brandon Scherff situation. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also looks into Washington's potential draft targets. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips examines Brandon Scherff's future in Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras looks at quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Doug Williams And Jason Campbell Have Seen Progress For African American QBs, But There's Still Work To Be Done
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History