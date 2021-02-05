Wake Up Washington 2/5: Drew Terrell, Jim Hostler Take On New Roles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Doug Williams taking on his new role as senior advisor to team president Jason Wright.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes that Doug Williams' MVP performance still ranks among the greatest in Super Bowl history.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Ron Rivera will be more involved in 2021.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Doug Williams' new role advising Jason Wright.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reflects on what Taylor Heinicke did against the Buccaneers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich reports on Washington's wide receiver coaches taking on new roles.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History
-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney
The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.