Wake Up Washington 2/9: Preparing For The 2021 Season

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to write about Alex Smith and Chase Young receiving awards at NFL Honors.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes the quarterback position.
-- ESPN's John Keim lays out Washington's options at quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer gives his take on the free agents Washington should target.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey revisits Washington Football players that are set to become free agents.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes that Joe Theismann believes Zach Wilson is the best quarterback in the draft class.
-- Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History
The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.