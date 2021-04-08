Wake Up Washington 4/8: Three Weeks Until Draft Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about decisions Washington faces ahead of the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest news surrounding Washington's plans at quarterback.

-- ESPN's Matt Bowen looks at the best fits for the top wide receiver prospects. (Subscription)

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Washington players who could change their numbers should the NFL approve a rule change.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux details why Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might be the perfect pick for WFT at 19.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides some insight on the hiring of Natalia Dorantes. (Subscription)