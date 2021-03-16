Wake Up Washington 3/16: Free Agency Is In Full Swing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about reports that Washington has come to an agreement with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier writes that Ronald Darby and Kevin Pierre-Louis are reportedly leaving Washington.
-- ESPN's John Keim shares his opinion on what Fitzpatrick would bring to Washington.
-- Per reports, ESPN's staff writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has reached an agreement with the Washington.
-- Per reports, NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that Washington has come to an agreement with Fitzpatrick.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer and Matt Weyrich teamed up to write about Fitzpatrick's journey in the NFL.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into Washington's wide receiver search during free agency.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives three reasons why you should like Fitzpatrick.
-- Per reports, The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Washigton has reportedly found its quarterback. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker, Zac Boyer team up to track changes in Washington during free agency. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times' Michael Phillips writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is reportedly heading to Washington. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Pro Day Watch 1.0: Rashawn Slater Leads First Round Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format