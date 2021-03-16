News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/16: Free Agency Is In Full Swing

Mar 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, walking on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, walking on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about reports that Washington has come to an agreement with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier writes that Ronald Darby and Kevin Pierre-Louis are reportedly leaving Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim shares his opinion on what Fitzpatrick would bring to Washington.

-- Per reports, ESPN's staff writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has reached an agreement with the Washington.

-- Per reports, NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that Washington has come to an agreement with Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer and Matt Weyrich teamed up to write about Fitzpatrick's journey in the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into Washington's wide receiver search during free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives three reasons why you should like Fitzpatrick.

-- Per reports, The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Washigton has reportedly found its quarterback. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker, Zac Boyer team up to track changes in Washington during free agency. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times' Michael Phillips writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is reportedly heading to Washington. (Subscription)

