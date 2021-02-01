Wake Up Washington 2/1: A Pro Bowl Unlike Any Other

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recaps the 2021 Pro Bowl.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about the quarterback situation in Washington.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera being told he is cancer free.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his first mock draft of the year for Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it. (Subscription)
-- FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Virginia With Multi-Year Partnership With Washington Football Team
-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney