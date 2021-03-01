News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/1: More Position Breakdowns Before Free Agency

Mar 01, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer


Washington Football Team strong safety Kamren Curl (31) runs back an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) tries to defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 1, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Washington's roster needs entering free agency.

-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes different options for Washington at the wide receiver position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at Terry McLaurin's impact in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler analyzes Washington's defensive line ahead of free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down Kyle Allen starting to throw again after his ankle injury.

Advertising