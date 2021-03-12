Wake Up Washington 3/12: Providing A Guide To Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 12, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Martin Mayhew's return to Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala provide Washington fans with a guide to free agency.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera is "not desperate" to make a move.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Peter Hailey teamed up to write a free agency preview.

-- NBC Sports Washington Ryan Holmer reports Washington tenders Kyle Allen for 2021 season.