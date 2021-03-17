News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/17: Happy New League Year

Mar 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW031721
Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- Per reports, The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington and cornerback William Jackson III reportedly coming to terms on a new deal.

-- Per reports, ESPN's John Keim gives his thoughts on William Jackson III reportedly joining Washington's defense.

-- Per reports, ESPN's staff writes about Washington reportedly coming to terms with Williams Jackson III.

-- Per reports, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his opinion on William Jackson III.

-- Per reports, NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about the signing on William Jackson III.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his thoughts on the free agent wide receiver market.

-- Per reports, The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker, Arif Hasan, Ted Nguyen team up to write about how Ryan Fitzpatrick would fit into Washington's offense. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Free Agency Timeline

-- Washington Places Tender On WR Cam Sims

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Chad Reuter Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Inside Ron Rivera's Plans For Free Agency

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Quarterback

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Santana Moss Recounts His First Season In Washington

-- Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents?

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receiver

-- 5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Pre-Free Agency Press Conference

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Linebacker

-- Pro Day Watch 1.0: Rashawn Slater Leads First Round Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Tight End

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Cornerback

-- Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Safety

Related Links

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

