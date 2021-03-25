News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/25: Ryan Fitzpatrick Already Has His New Teammates' Respect

Mar 25, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Fitzpatrick with jersey
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
(Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about how Washington's free agency haul has opened up its options heading into the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that William Jackson III vows to bring swagger to Washington's defense.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick saw more than a chance with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Daron Payne has admired Ryan Fitzpatrick since the day he first faced him.

-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler takes a look at some of the top safeties in this year's draft class. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker spoke with Terry Mclaurin and Curtis Samuel's former coach on how Washington should use them on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Samuel and McLaurin bring burner element to Washington's offense. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

-- 'I'm Super Excited': Players React To Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- 5 Things To Know About LB David Mayo

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- 2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

-- Washington Football Team Names Dave Baldwin As Chief Ticketing Officer

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited For Washington: 'I Have To Prove Myself Again'

-- Free Agency Tracker

-- Washington Free Agency Timeline

-- Social Media Reacts To Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind LB Ken Harvey Signing With Washington

-- 5 Things To Know About CB William Jackson III

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Curtis Samuel

-- 5 Things To Know About QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Pro Day Watch 2.0: Trevon Moehrig Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Chad Reuter Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

