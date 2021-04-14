Wake Up Washington 4/14: Get To Know Sammis Reyes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports that Washington signed Chilean tight end Sammis Reyes.
-- CBS Sports Jordan Dajani writes about Sammis Reyes, a former college basketball player turned tight end.
-- ESPN's John Keim gives more insight on who Sammis Reyes is.
-- ESPN's John Keim shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer dives into a latest mock draft from a NFL Network analyst.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Sammis Reyes' wild potential.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli recaps Brian Orakpo saying Chase Young reminds him of himself.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's current QB situation.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker reacts to Dane Brugler's latest mock draft. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Washington signing Sammis Reyes at tight end. (Subscription)
