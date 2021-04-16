News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/16: Examining First-Round Prospects At LB and OL

Apr 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 16, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has mastered the art of being a journeyman.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier takes a look at Washington's need for a linebacker.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala chronicles LB Jamin Davis' rise from NFL unknown to potential first-round pick.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the potential of Washington trading up in the draft.

-- ESPN's John Keim also shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at which player Mel Kiper Jr. is connecting to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey comes up with five wholly unrealistic yet still very fun Washington mock drafts.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also talks to Sammis Reyes' IMG Academy coach about the Washington tight end's preparation for the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler recaps Mel Kiper Jr.'s comments about Washington's odds of drafting a QB in the first round.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives fans his latest mock draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about tight end Sammis Reyes going from working for DoorDash to playing in the NFL.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig digs into the 2021 NFL Draft by talking to executives around the league. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker reacts to Dane Brugler's latest mock draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also analyzes Washington's defensive schemes based on new personnel. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 5

-- 5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 9.0

-- Brian Orakpo Recalls The 'Dream Come True' Of Being Drafted By Washington In 2009

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 7

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who A Former GM Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- How The Strategic Patience Of Washington's Front Office Provided Flexibility For The Draft

-- The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

-- All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

-- Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

-- The Evolution Of Antonio Gibson

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

