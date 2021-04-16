Wake Up Washington 4/16: Examining First-Round Prospects At LB and OL

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 16, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has mastered the art of being a journeyman.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier takes a look at Washington's need for a linebacker.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala chronicles LB Jamin Davis' rise from NFL unknown to potential first-round pick.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the potential of Washington trading up in the draft.
-- ESPN's John Keim also shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at which player Mel Kiper Jr. is connecting to Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey comes up with five wholly unrealistic yet still very fun Washington mock drafts.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also talks to Sammis Reyes' IMG Academy coach about the Washington tight end's preparation for the NFL.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler recaps Mel Kiper Jr.'s comments about Washington's odds of drafting a QB in the first round.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives fans his latest mock draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about tight end Sammis Reyes going from working for DoorDash to playing in the NFL.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig digs into the 2021 NFL Draft by talking to executives around the league. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker reacts to Dane Brugler's latest mock draft. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also analyzes Washington's defensive schemes based on new personnel. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete