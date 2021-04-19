News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/19: Let The 10-Day Countdown To The Draft Begin

Apr 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 19, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington will keep all options open with its first round pick.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has mastered the art of being a journeyman.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the potential of Washington trading up in the draft.

-- ESPN's John Keim also shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay dives into a quarterback Kirk Herbstreit likes ahead of the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeuax recaps Ron Rivera's thoughts on Washington's free agency haul.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives his thoughts on what it could take for Washington to move from the 19th pick.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington will want to play its cards right during the draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also digs into the 2021 NFL Draft by talking to executives around the league. (Subscription)

