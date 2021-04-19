Wake Up Washington 4/19: Let The 10-Day Countdown To The Draft Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 19, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington will keep all options open with its first round pick.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has mastered the art of being a journeyman.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the potential of Washington trading up in the draft.