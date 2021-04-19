Wake Up Washington 4/19: Let The 10-Day Countdown To The Draft Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 19, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington will keep all options open with its first round pick.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick has mastered the art of being a journeyman.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the potential of Washington trading up in the draft.
-- ESPN's John Keim also shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay dives into a quarterback Kirk Herbstreit likes ahead of the draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeuax recaps Ron Rivera's thoughts on Washington's free agency haul.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives his thoughts on what it could take for Washington to move from the 19th pick.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington will want to play its cards right during the draft. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also digs into the 2021 NFL Draft by talking to executives around the league. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete