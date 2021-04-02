Wake Up Washington 4/2: All The Updates From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 2, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest news surrounding Washington's plans at quarterback.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera says there will be a competition for Washington's starting quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli reports on Washington signing wide receiver/kick returner DeAndre Carter.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey highlights Ron Rivera's evaluation of William Jackson III.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's "QB1" but there will be competition.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides some insight on Washington's quarterbacks. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also gives a grade for Washington's 2021 free agency class. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format