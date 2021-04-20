News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/20: The NFL Gives Respect To Alex Smith

Apr 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws as San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith made the most of his second chance.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his opinion on the Washington Football Team's name.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Washington waiving running back Bryce Love.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Alex Smith announcing his retirement.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on former Washington tight end Jordan Reed announcing his retirement.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Alex Smith's career was defined by his impact and overcoming obstacles.

-- ESPN's staff looks at how the NFL reacted to Alex Smith's retirement.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks back on Alex Smith's career in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives some insight on what he thinks Washington should do with the 19th pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why he thinks Micah Parsons could falls to Washington in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at Trevor Matich's offensive line draft targets for Washington.

-- The Athletic's Matt Barrows examines Alex Smith's career. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her ranks for Washington's options with the 19th pick. (Subscription)

