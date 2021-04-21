News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/21: ESPN Unveils NFL Draft Prospect Matchmaker Tool

Apr 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith made the most of his second chance.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his opinion on the Washington Football Team's name.

-- The Washington Post's John Feinstein argues that Alex Smith should be in the Hall of Fame.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington is keeping all of its options open with the first-round pick.

-- ESPN's staff unveils its NFL Draft prospect matchmaker tool.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Alex Smith's career was defined by his impact and overcoming obstacles.

-- ESPN's staff looks at how the NFL reacted to Alex Smith's retirement.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at if Washington will exceed its expected win total.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also looks back on Alex Smith's career in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about why he thinks Micah Parsons could fall to Washington in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler recaps Ryan Fitzpatrick's comments about a regretful text message he sent to Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives some insight on what he thinks Washington should do with the 19th pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at Trevor Matich's offensive line draft targets for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides five running backs Washington could target in the draft.

-- The Athletic's Matt Barrows examines Alex Smith's career. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her ranks for Washington's options with the 19th pick. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 4

-- DMV Draft Prospects: Charles Snowden -- The Basketball Player Who's Been A Slam Dunk In Football

-- Former Washington TE Jordan Reed Announces Retirement

-- DMV Draft Prospects: How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Became Mr. Versatility

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Peter Schrager Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- 5 Things To Know About G Beau Benzschawel 

-- 5 Takeaways: Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Speak Ahead Of The NFL Draft

-- From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 5

-- 5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 9.0

-- Brian Orakpo Recalls The 'Dream Come True' Of Being Drafted By Washington In 2009

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 7

-- How The Strategic Patience Of Washington's Front Office Provided Flexibility For The Draft

-- The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

-- All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

-- Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

-- The Evolution Of Antonio Gibson

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

