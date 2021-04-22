News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/22: NFL Announces New Rule Changes

Apr 22, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Petra reports on the NFL's new rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about a need for Washington heading into the draft.

-- ESPN's staff unveils its NFL Draft prospect matchmaker tool.

-- ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports on the NFL's new rules for the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux delves into Washington hosting 3,000 fans at FedExField for live draft event.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion on a team that may be competition for Washington during the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes what position a draft analyst suggests Washington should invest in during the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco dives into Washington's picks in Mel Kiper's two-round mock draft.

-- The Athletic's staff writes about the NFL's rule changes. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her ranks for Washington's options with the 19th pick. (Subscription)

