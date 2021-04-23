News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/23: PFF Ranks Washington's Roster No. 8 Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW042321
Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat, second from left, and Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrate Sweat's interception of a pass by Dallas Cowboys' Andy Dalton that Sweat ran back for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Kamren Curl (31), Jeremy Reaves (39), Daron Payne (94), Jon Bostic (53) and Chase Young (99) run to join the celebration. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 23, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranks Washington's roster ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

-- NFL.com's staff gives a list of the players -- past, present and future -- who will participating in the NFL Draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about a need for Washington heading into the draft.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Washington's options at quarterback after Round 1.

-- ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports on the NFL's new rules for the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how John Beck went from NFL journeyman to quarterback guru.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes what position a draft analyst suggests Washington should invest in during the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco dives into Washington's picks in Mel Kiper's two-round mock draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his pre-draft notes on first-round picks, Day 2 selections and more. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes that Penei Sewell is coming into the draft with a different mentality. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- DMV Draft Prospects: Christian Darrisaw's Potential Used To Be Clay. He Sculpted It Into A Technical Masterpiece.

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

-- Washington Football Team Announces Draft Week '21 Live At FedExField Presented By Bud Light

-- NFL Announces 2021 Schedule Release Date

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

-- DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 4

-- DMV Draft Prospects: Charles Snowden -- The Basketball Player Who's Been A Slam Dunk In Football

-- Former Washington TE Jordan Reed Announces Retirement

-- DMV Draft Prospects: How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Became Mr. Versatility

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Peter Schrager Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- 5 Things To Know About G Beau Benzschawel

-- 5 Takeaways: Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Speak Ahead Of The NFL Draft

-- From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 5

-- 5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 9.0

-- Brian Orakpo Recalls The 'Dream Come True' Of Being Drafted By Washington In 2009

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 7

-- How The Strategic Patience Of Washington's Front Office Provided Flexibility For The Draft

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 4/22: NFL Announces New Rule Changes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/21: ESPN Unveils NFL Draft Prospect Matchmaker Tool

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/20: The NFL Gives Respect To Alex Smith

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/19: Let The 10-Day Countdown To The Draft Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/16: Examining First-Round Prospects At LB and OL

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/15: Just Two More Weeks Until The NFL Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/14: Get To Know Sammis Reyes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/13: Mel Kiper Unveils New 2-Round Mock Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/12: More And More Mock Drafts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/9: Decisions Ahead Of The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 9, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/8: Three Weeks Until Draft Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Advertising