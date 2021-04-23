Wake Up Washington 4/23: PFF Ranks Washington's Roster No. 8 Ahead Of The NFL Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 23, 2021.
-- Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranks Washington's roster ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
-- NFL.com's staff gives a list of the players -- past, present and future -- who will participating in the NFL Draft.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about a need for Washington heading into the draft.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Washington's options at quarterback after Round 1.
-- ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports on the NFL's new rules for the 2021 season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how John Beck went from NFL journeyman to quarterback guru.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes what position a draft analyst suggests Washington should invest in during the draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco dives into Washington's picks in Mel Kiper's two-round mock draft.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his pre-draft notes on first-round picks, Day 2 selections and more. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes that Penei Sewell is coming into the draft with a different mentality. (Subscription)
-- DMV Draft Prospects: Christian Darrisaw's Potential Used To Be Clay. He Sculpted It Into A Technical Masterpiece.
-- DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones
-- From DoorDash To The NFL, Sammis Reyes Is Delivering On His Dreams Of Being A Professional Athlete