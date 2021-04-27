Wake Up Washington 4/27: Going Retro For The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala dissects what five draft analysts believe Washington will do with their first round draft pick.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how this draft will truly be Ron Rivera's.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has exercised Daron Payne's fifth-year contract option.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Washington's options at quarterback after Round 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides 3 Draft scenarios for Washington to land an elite prospect at 19.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Ron Rivera gets prospects to open up.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her take on the 3 best-case and worst-case NFL Draft scenarios for Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also shares how she would run Washington's draft. (Subscription)
