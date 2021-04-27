News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/27: Going Retro For The Draft

Apr 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala dissects what five draft analysts believe Washington will do with their first round draft pick.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how this draft will truly be Ron Rivera's.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has exercised Daron Payne's fifth-year contract option.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at Washington's options at quarterback after Round 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides 3 Draft scenarios for Washington to land an elite prospect at 19.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Ron Rivera gets prospects to open up.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her take on the 3 best-case and worst-case NFL Draft scenarios for Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also shares how she would run Washington's draft. (Subscription)

Related Links

PHOTOS: Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

A photo compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 25
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 25
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 / 25
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
4 / 25
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance passes against Central Arkansas in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 / 25
Trey Lance, QB, NDSU

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance passes against Central Arkansas in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
6 / 25
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/©Bruce Newman
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, top, celebrates a touchdown with Christian Darrisaw in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
7 / 25
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, top, celebrates a touchdown with Christian Darrisaw in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 25
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 25
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) knocks away the pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Floyd Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
10 / 25
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) knocks away the pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Floyd Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright {2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) holds off Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 25
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) holds off Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) after a catch in the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-21. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
12 / 25
Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) after a catch in the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-21. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU safeties Trevon Moehrig (7) and La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) tackle Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
13 / 25
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, S, TCU

TCU safeties Trevon Moehrig (7) and La'Kendrick Van Zandt (20) tackle Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
14 / 25
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in State College, Pa. Parsons was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected who are not slated to play this fall. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 25
Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Southern California won 34-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) pulls in a pass over Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
16 / 25
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) pulls in a pass over Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He's got the nation's attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
17 / 25
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He's got the nation's attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) during an NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
18 / 25
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) during an NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) runs a play against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
19 / 25
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) runs a play against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
20 / 25
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
21 / 25
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
File-Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) sets up to block Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald (9) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Eichenberg, who heads a veteran offensive front for line coach Jeff Quinn, is projected to be the next Irish lineman to go in the NFL Draft's first round. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
22 / 25
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

File-Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) sets up to block Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald (9) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Eichenberg, who heads a veteran offensive front for line coach Jeff Quinn, is projected to be the next Irish lineman to go in the NFL Draft's first round. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson running back Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
23 / 25
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
24 / 25
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
25 / 25
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
