Wake Up Washington 4/7: Welcome To The DMV, Natalia

Apr 07, 2021 at 09:06 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about decisions Washington faces ahead of the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest news surrounding Washington's plans at quarterback.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Washington hiring Natalia Dorantes as coordinator of football programs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Washington players who could change their numbers should the NFL approve a rule change.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown looks at two players Ryan Fitzpatrick was a fan of before signing with Washington.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides some insight on the hiring of Natalia Dorantes. (Subscription)

