Wake Up Washington 4/9: Decisions Ahead Of The Draft

Apr 09, 2021 at 11:20 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 9, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about decisions Washington faces ahead of the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest news surrounding Washington's plans at quarterback.

-- ESPN's John Keim shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey delves into the number Jackson III will wear this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes about Washington's draft plans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux shares a major reason why Jackson III chose Washington.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions about Washington in her mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Zak Keefer profiles local offensive tackle prospect Christian Darrisaw. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- How The Strategic Patience Of Washington's Front Office Provided Flexibility For The Draft

-- The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

-- President's Brief: A Network Of Our Fans, By Our Fans, For Our Fans

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 8.0

-- All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

-- Washington Hires Natalia Dorantes As Coordinator Of Football Programs

-- Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

-- The Evolution Of Antonio Gibson

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Pro Football Focus Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- 5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

-- Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

-- What To Know About The NFL's 17-Game Schedule For 2021

-- President's Brief: Rebrand Edition -- Setting The Record Straight

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

