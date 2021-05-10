Wake Up Washington 5/10: Looking Ahead To Rookie Minicamp And Beyond

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 10, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about an unanswered question that still remains with Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala breaks down Jamin Davis' first day in Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala chronicles Jamin Davis' journey from NFL unknown to first-round pick.
-- ESPN's John Keim dissects Washington's overall strategy.
-- ESPN's Matt Bowen looks at rookies who landed in perfect situations. (Subscription)
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at what Washington is getting in Jamin Davis.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli breaks down a scouting report from Jamin Davis' college coach.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio writes about Albert Breer discussing the differences between Ron Rivera's rebuilds in Carolina and Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes that Scott Turner is "fired up" to reunite with Curtis Samuel.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Scott Turner's reaction to Dyami Brown falling to the third round.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on what it takes to win a Super Bowl.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig dives into Washington's depth chart post-NFL draft. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Austin Meek profiles Camaron Cheeseman's decision between the NFL or dental school. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes how Washington values the long game. (Subscription)
--The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes about Jaret Patterson's thoughts on joining Washington. (Subscription)
--The Athletic's Ben Standig also asks scouts about Washington's draft class. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mike Sando digs into NFL executives' takes about all 32 draft classes. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: