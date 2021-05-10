News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 5/10: Looking Ahead To Rookie Minicamp And Beyond

May 10, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

ALLPICKS (1)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 10, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about an unanswered question that still remains with Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala breaks down Jamin Davis' first day in Washington.

MicrosoftTeams-image (89) (1)

NO FEES On Single Game Tickets!

Starting May 12th, take advantage of NO TICKET FEES for 24 hours when you purchase single game tickets through Ticketmaster!

Offer Valid: May 12th at 8:00pm ET. -- May 13th at 8:00pm ET. while supplies last

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala chronicles Jamin Davis' journey from NFL unknown to first-round pick.

-- ESPN's John Keim dissects Washington's overall strategy.

-- ESPN's Matt Bowen looks at rookies who landed in perfect situations. (Subscription)

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at what Washington is getting in Jamin Davis.

Related Links

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli breaks down a scouting report from Jamin Davis' college coach.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio writes about Albert Breer discussing the differences between Ron Rivera's rebuilds in Carolina and Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes that Scott Turner is "fired up" to reunite with Curtis Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Scott Turner's reaction to Dyami Brown falling to the third round.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig dives into Washington's depth chart post-NFL draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Austin Meek profiles Camaron Cheeseman's decision between the NFL or dental school. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes how Washington values the long game. (Subscription)

--The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes about Jaret Patterson's thoughts on joining Washington. (Subscription)

--The Athletic's Ben Standig also asks scouts about Washington's draft class. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mike Sando digs into NFL executives' takes about all 32 draft classes. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Brief: See You At FedExField!

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

-- Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

-- Washington's Offseason Workout Program Schedule Has Been Finalized

-- 5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

-- Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021

-- How Washington's Collaborative Front Office Built Washington's Draft Class

-- Jack Del Rio: Landon Collins To Remain At Strong Safety, Benjamin St-Juste Will Play Cornerback

-- Ron Rivera's 'Unique' Approach With Prospects Pays Dividends

-- 5 Themes Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft

-- The Trait Scott Turner Believes Sets WR Dyami Brown Apart

-- 5 Things To Know About OT Sam Cosmi

-- 2021 NFL Draft Grades: Experts Applaud Washington's 10-Player Class

-- Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

-- Jamin Davis Is The Perfect Character Fit For Ron Rivera's Sustainable, Winning Culture

-- 5 Things To Know About First-Round LB Jamin Davis

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 5/7: Fans Will Return To FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 7, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/6: Filling Out The Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/5: Envisioning The 2021 Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/4: Everything You Need To Know About Washington's Draft Class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/3: A Look Into Washington's 2021 Draft Class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 3, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/30: Why Jamin Davis Was The Right Fit For Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/29: It's Finally Draft Day

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/27: Going Retro For The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/26: Everything You Need To Know About Draft Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/23: PFF Ranks Washington's Roster No. 8 Ahead Of The NFL Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 23, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/22: NFL Announces New Rule Changes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Advertising