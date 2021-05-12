News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 5/12: Week 1 Of The 2021 Season Has Been Revealed

May 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about where Jonathan Allen gets his inspiration to work with homeless children.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about an unanswered question that still remains with Washington.

-- ESPN's staff writes about the death of former Washington quarterback Colt Brennan.

-- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler lays out what people are saying about Washington's roster. (Subscription)

-- ESPN's Matt Bowen looks at rookies who landed in perfect situations. (Subscription)

-- NBC Sports Washington's staff lays out each team's strength of schedule for the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes that Mike Tirico feels good about Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli breaks down a scouting report from Jamin Davis' college coach.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio writes about Albert Breer discussing the differences between Ron Rivera's rebuilds in Carolina and Washington.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig dives into Washington's depth chart post-NFL draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Austin Meek profiles Camaron Cheeseman's decision between the NFL or dental school. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes how Washington values the long game. (Subscription)

--The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes about Jaret Patterson's thoughts on joining Washington. (Subscription)

--The Athletic's Ben Standig also asks scouts about Washington's draft class. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

-- Washington To Host Los Angeles Chargers In Week 1

-- 5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

-- Where Washington Stands In The Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

-- 5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

-- President's Brief: See You At FedExField!

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

-- Washington Releases TE Marcus Baugh

-- Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

-- Washington's Offseason Workout Program Schedule Has Been Finalized

-- 5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

-- Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021

-- How Washington's Collaborative Front Office Built Washington's Draft Class

-- Jack Del Rio: Landon Collins To Remain At Strong Safety, Benjamin St-Juste Will Play Cornerback

-- Ron Rivera's 'Unique' Approach With Prospects Pays Dividends

-- 5 Themes Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft

-- The Trait Scott Turner Believes Sets WR Dyami Brown Apart

-- 5 Things To Know About OT Sam Cosmi

-- 2021 NFL Draft Grades: Experts Applaud Washington's 10-Player Class

-- Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

-- Jamin Davis Is The Perfect Character Fit For Ron Rivera's Sustainable, Winning Culture

-- 5 Things To Know About First-Round LB Jamin Davis

