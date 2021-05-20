News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 5/20: Inside Charles Leno's Incredible Weekend

May 20, 2021 at 09:50 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW052021
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) defends against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 20, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Charles Leno's weekend included signing with Washington and the birth of his daughter.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Darrick Forrest's best with his sister on making it to the NFL.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ryan Kerrigan being a model of consistency.

-- ESPN's John Keim also reports on Ryan Kerrigan signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Alex Smith adding his jersey to his memorabilia collection.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown looks at the special connection Ryan Kerrigan had with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about PFF ranking Terry McLaurin as the 17th-best receiver entering 2021.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ryan Kerrigan's time in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Zac Boyer report on Washington reconstructing FedExField's grass surface. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Whether It's Scoring Touchdowns Or Getting Extra Yards, Jaret Patterson Does It All

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

-- 5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

-- 5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

-- Ryan Kerrigan Leaves Washington With Career-Defining Memories

-- Washington Signs S Bobby McCain

-- Sammis Reyes' First Practices Were 'Amazing' And Full Of Learning Experiences

-- Washington Signs T Charles Leno Jr.

-- Washington Focuses On Individual Development During First Day Of Rookie Minicamp

-- Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

-- NFL Experts Break Down Washington's 2021 Opponents

-- Ron Rivera Has His Own Way Of Analyzing The 2021 Schedule

-- Tress Way Is Looking Forward To These Games In 2021

-- Washington Football Team Releases 2021 Schedule

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 2021 Schedule

-- Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

-- 5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

-- 5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 5/19: Competition At The Wide Receiver Position

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/18: Ryan Kerrigan Leaves A Lasting Impact In Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/17: Reflecting On Rookie Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 17, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/14: Rookie Minicamp Begins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 14, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/13: Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Schedule

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/12: Week 1 Of The 2021 Season Has Been Revealed

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/11: Gearing Up For The 2021 Schedule Release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/10: Looking Ahead To Rookie Minicamp And Beyond

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 10, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/7: Fans Will Return To FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 7, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/6: Filling Out The Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/5: Envisioning The 2021 Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Advertising