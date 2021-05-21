Wake Up Washington 5/21: Gearing Up For OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 21, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington releasing offensive tackle Morgan Moses.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Charles Leno's weekend included signing with Washington and the birth of his daughter.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Darrick Forrest's best with his sister on making it to the NFL.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ryan Kerrigan being a model of consistency.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington releasing offensive tackle Morgan Moses.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Alex Smith adding his jersey to his memorabilia collection.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown looks at the special connection Ryan Kerrigan had with Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about PFF ranking Terry McLaurin as the 17th-best receiver entering 2021.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his opinion on the release of Morgan Moses. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Zac Boyer report on Washington reconstructing FedExField's grass surface. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: