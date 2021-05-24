News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 5/24: Get Ready For Dyami Brown

May 24, 2021 at 09:58 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW052421

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 24, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes Dyami Brown is ready to prove he's more than just a deep threat.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Charles Leno's weekend included signing with Washington and the birth of his daughter.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Darrick Forrest's best with his sister on making it to the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Peter King's opinion on Washington entering the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown looks at the special connection Ryan Kerrigan had with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about PFF ranking Terry McLaurin as the 17th-best receiver entering 2021.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Dyami Brown is poised for quick success. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also gives his watchlist for Washington's OTAs. (Subscription)

