Wake Up Washington 5/4: Everything You Need To Know About Washington's Draft Class

May 04, 2021 at 10:26 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about an unanswered question that still remains with Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also breaks down Jamin Davis' first day in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also dissects Washington's Day 2 picks.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also chronicles Jamin Davis' journey from NFL unknown to first-round pick.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Jamin Davis fits into Washington's defense.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Washington signing Jaret Paterson as an undrafted free agent.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at what Washington is getting in Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that PFF gave Washington the best draft grade in the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion on one winner from the NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that Ron Rivera sees some Terry McLaurin in Dyami Brown's game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about why Washington decided to sign more draft picks instead of

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at the origins of Ron Rivera's appreciation for versatile players.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler provides some quick things to know about Jamin Davis.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig dives into Washington's depth chart post-NFL draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes how Washington values the long game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Jamin Davis has what it takes to stand out. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips dives into Washington's need for speed. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips chronicles Jamin Davis' improbable one-year rise. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Draft Central

-- 5 Things To Know About OT Sam Cosmi

-- Get To Know Washington's 10-Player Draft Class

-- Washington Agrees To Terms With RB Jaret Patterson As College Free Agent

-- 2021 NFL Draft Grades: Experts Applaud Washington's 10-Player Class

-- Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

-- Washington Selects WR Dax Milne With Seventh-Round Pick

-- Washington Selects DE Shaka Toney With Seventh-Round Pick

-- Washington Selects DE William Bradley-King With Seventh-Round Pick

-- Washington Selects LS Camaron Cheeseman With Sixth-Round Pick

-- Washington Selects S Darrick Forrest With Fifth-Round Pick

-- Washington Selects TE John Bates With Fourth-Round Pick

-- Washington Selects WR Dyami Brown With The 82nd Pick

-- Washington Selects DB Benjamin St-Juste With The 74th Pick

-- Washington Selects T Samuel Cosmi With The 51st Pick

-- Jamin Davis Is The Perfect Character Fit For Ron Rivera's Sustainable, Winning Culture

-- 5 Things To Know About First-Round LB Jamin Davis

-- Social Media Reacts To Washington's Draft Picks

-- Washington Selects Jamin Davis With 19th Pick

Advertising