Wake Up Washington 5/6: Filling Out The Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala alo writes about an unanswered question that still remains with Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also breaks down Jamin Davis' first day in Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also chronicles Jamin Davis' journey from NFL unknown to first-round pick.
-- ESPN's John Keim dissects Washington's overall strategy.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Washington signing Jaret Paterson as an undrafted free agent.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at what Washington is getting in Jamin Davis.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Jack Del Rio's comments on Landon Collins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dissects Chris Cooley's comments on rookie John Bates.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Scott Turner's reaction to Dyami Brown falling to the third round.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on what it takes to win a Super Bowl.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig dives into Washington's depth chart post-NFL draft. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes how Washington values the long game. (Subscription)
--The Athletic's Ben Standig also writes about Jaret Patterson's thoughts on joining Washington. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: