News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/1: Here Comes Week 2 Of OTAs

Jun 01, 2021 at 10:24 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW060121
Tim Settle walks out for practice during the Washington Football Team's OTAs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Washington's offense could be more explosive this year.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides an update on Ryan Kerrigan.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is focused on getting to know Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his observations from the first day of OTAs.

-- ESPN's John Keim highlights Washington's ramped up offense that features speed, depth and big plays.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes that Dyami Brown likes what he sees from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Landon Collins believes he will be ready for Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Kyle Allen suiting up for OTAs.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook from Day 1 of OTAs. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his take on Ryan Fitzpatrick leading Washington's offense.(Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

-- There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

-- Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

-- Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

-- Notes From Day 1 Of OTAs: Ryan Fitzpatrick Looks To Strengthen Bonds With His Teammates

-- Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- 3 Storylines To Follow During Washington's OTAs

-- Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

-- How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

-- Washington Releases T Morgan Moses

-- Sam Cosmi Has Simple, Yet Significant Goals This Offseason

-- Whether It's Scoring Touchdowns Or Getting Extra Yards, Jaret Patterson Does It All

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

-- 5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

-- 5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

-- Ryan Kerrigan Leaves Washington With Career-Defining Memories

-- Washington Signs S Bobby McCain

-- Sammis Reyes' First Practices Were 'Amazing' And Full Of Learning Experiences

-- Washington Signs T Charles Leno Jr.

-- Washington Focuses On Individual Development During First Day Of Rookie Minicamp

-- Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 2021 Schedule

-- 5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

-- 5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

PHOTOS: Washington OTAs 5/26

The Washington Football Team has OTAs Wednesday morning with the majority of its roster coming to Inova Sports Performance Center to meet their new teammates and improve their technique. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
1 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
2 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
3 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
4 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
5 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
6 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
7 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
8 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
9 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
10 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
11 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
12 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
13 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
14 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
15 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
16 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
17 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
18 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
19 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
20 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
21 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
22 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
23 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
24 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
25 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
26 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
27 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
28 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
29 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
30 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
31 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
32 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
33 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
34 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
35 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
36 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
37 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
38 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
39 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
40 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
41 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
42 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
43 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
44 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
45 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
46 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
47 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
48 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
49 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
50 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
51 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
52 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
53 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
54 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
55 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
56 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
57 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
58 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
59 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
60 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
61 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
62 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
63 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
64 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
65 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
66 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
67 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
68 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
69 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
70 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
71 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
72 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs
73 / 73

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 OTAs

Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 5/27: The Dynamic New Weapons Of Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/26: Looking Through The Notes From OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/25: Wrapping Up Day 1 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/24: Get Ready For Dyami Brown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/21: Gearing Up For OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 21, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/20: Inside Charles Leno's Incredible Weekend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/19: Competition At The Wide Receiver Position

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/18: Ryan Kerrigan Leaves A Lasting Impact In Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/17: Reflecting On Rookie Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 17, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/14: Rookie Minicamp Begins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 14, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/13: Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Schedule

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Advertising