News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/14: There's A Bright Future For Logan Thomas

Jun 14, 2021 at 01:09 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW061421
Logan Thomas talks on the sideline during the Washington Football Team's minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 14, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Logan Thomas is a vital part of Washington's updated offense.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about the quarterback competition in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter believes that Chase Young has raised the stakes for Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his takeaways from Washington's minicamp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also gives some perspective on Washington's battle for the backup quarterback role.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Taylor Heinicke's performance during minicamp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich highlights Jamin Davis meeting Jimmie Johnson

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Ron Rivera looking forward to seeing Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick compete in camp.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Bobby McCain makes his case to be a playmaking free safety. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig reports on Washington adding new grass surface to FedExField. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

-- Jon Allen Feels The Excitement Surrounding Washington In 2021

-- Minicamp Notebook, Day 3: The Defense Puts On A Show

-- Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Minicamp Notebook, Day 2: Standout PBUs And Contested Catches

-- Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

-- Minicamp Notebook, Day 1: Getting Back To Normal

-- Pro Bowl Offensive Guard Vince Promuto Passes Away At 82

-- Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp

-- How Washington's Young LBs Are Learning To Grow Together

-- Jamin Davis Has A Mentor In Cole Holcomb

-- OTA Notebook Week 2: Competition From Top To Bottom

-- Dax Milne Bet On Himself At BYU, And It Paid Off

-- Dr. Barbara Roberts Wants To Help Normalize Mental Health In The NFL

-- Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

-- There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

-- Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

-- Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

-- Notes From Day 1 Of OTAs: Ryan Fitzpatrick Looks To Strengthen Bonds With His Teammates

-- Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- 3 Storylines To Follow During Washington's OTAs

-- Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 6/11: Reflecting On The Action From Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 11, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/10: That's A Wrap On Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/9: High Expectations For The Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/8: Looking into Day 1 Of Minicamp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/4: Training Camp Is Returning To Richmond

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 4, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/3: All The Updates From Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/2: Dr. Barbara Roberts Brings An Emphasis On Mental Health

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/1: Here Comes Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 1, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/27: The Dynamic New Weapons Of Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/26: Looking Through The Notes From OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/25: Wrapping Up Day 1 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Advertising