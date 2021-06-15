Wake Up Washington 6/15: The Incredible Strength Of Sam Cosmi

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Logan Thomas is a vital part of Washington's updated offense.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about the quarterback competition in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter believes that Chase Young has raised the stakes for Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his takeaways from Washington's minicamp.