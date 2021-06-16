News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/16: A Close Look At The Offense's Speed

Jun 16, 2021 at 09:41 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Terry McLaurin tries to evade defenders during the Washington Football Team's minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli writes about how an ESPN analyst believes that Washington can be the fastest offense in the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Nate Burleson wants Chase Young to be on the Madden 22 cover.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at another version of the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about Darrell Green's take on Washington's search for a new identity.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus writes about how Washington has a chance to make NFL History with Chase Young and Jamin Davis.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher gives his take on some questions about Washington's roster.

-- Sports Illustrated's Cole Thompson asks if Washington could be the fastest offense in the NFL.

