News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/3: All The Updates From Week 2 Of OTAs

Jun 03, 2021 at 10:23 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW060321
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera surveys practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 3, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on the level of excitement around Washington's OTAs.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides some updates from Week 2 of Washington's OTAs.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is focused on getting to know Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his observations from the first day of OTAs.

-- ESPN's John Keim highlights Washington's ramped up offense that features speed, depth and big plays.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jamin Davis reminds Jack Del Rio of Chase Young with his business-like approach.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Curtis Samuel's promise for an uptick in scoring this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown reports that Ron Rivera is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also opens his notebook from Week 2 of OTAs.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his notes from Week 2 of OTAs. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras provides some insight on Dr. Barbara Roberts joining Washington as its full-time psychologist.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Jamin Davis Has A Mentor In Cole Holcomb

-- OTA Notebook Week 2: Competition From Top To Bottom

-- Dax Milne Bet On Himself At BYU, And It Paid Off

-- Dr. Barbara Roberts Wants To Help Normalize Mental Health In The NFL

-- Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

-- There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

-- Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

-- Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

-- Notes From Day 1 Of OTAs: Ryan Fitzpatrick Looks To Strengthen Bonds With His Teammates

-- Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- 3 Storylines To Follow During Washington's OTAs

-- Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

-- How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

-- Sam Cosmi Has Simple, Yet Significant Goals This Offseason

-- Whether It's Scoring Touchdowns Or Getting Extra Yards, Jaret Patterson Does It All

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

-- 5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

-- 5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 2021 Schedule

-- 5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

-- 5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

PHOTOS:  Washington OTAs 6/2

The Washington Football Team enters Week 2 of OTAs. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

210602 Mini Camp 5565_
1 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5452_
2 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5482_
3 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5494_
4 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5504_
5 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5510_
6 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5526_
7 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5575_
8 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5584_
9 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5593_
10 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5609_
11 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5612_
12 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5637_
13 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5646_
14 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5690_
15 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5714_
16 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5725_
17 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5739_
18 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5790_
19 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5841_
20 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5881_
21 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5896_
22 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5916_
23 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5946_
24 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 5954_
25 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6002_
26 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6020_
27 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6037_
28 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6046_
29 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6125_
30 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6165_
31 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6194_
32 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6219_
33 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6245_
34 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6258_
35 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6264_
36 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6309_
37 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6319_
38 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6333_
39 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6339_
40 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6348_
41 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6362_
42 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6381_
43 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6398_
44 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6426_
45 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6443_
46 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6504_
47 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6519 -Edit
48 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6535_
49 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6558_
50 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6571_
51 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6579_
52 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6588_
53 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6609_
54 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6623_
55 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6627_
56 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6638_
57 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6647_
58 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6659_
59 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6690_
60 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6695_
61 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6716_
62 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6719_
63 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6720_
64 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6726_
65 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6732_
66 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6735_
67 / 68
210602 Mini Camp 6780_
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 6/4: Training Camp Is Returning To Richmond

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 4, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/2: Dr. Barbara Roberts Brings An Emphasis On Mental Health

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 6/1: Here Comes Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 1, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/27: The Dynamic New Weapons Of Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/26: Looking Through The Notes From OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/25: Wrapping Up Day 1 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/24: Get Ready For Dyami Brown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, May 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/21: Gearing Up For OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, May 21, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/20: Inside Charles Leno's Incredible Weekend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/19: Competition At The Wide Receiver Position

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/18: Ryan Kerrigan Leaves A Lasting Impact In Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Advertising