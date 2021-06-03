Wake Up Washington 6/3: All The Updates From Week 2 Of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 3, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on the level of excitement around Washington's OTAs.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides some updates from Week 2 of Washington's OTAs.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is focused on getting to know Washington's offense.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his observations from the first day of OTAs.
-- ESPN's John Keim highlights Washington's ramped up offense that features speed, depth and big plays.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jamin Davis reminds Jack Del Rio of Chase Young with his business-like approach.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Curtis Samuel's promise for an uptick in scoring this season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown reports that Ron Rivera is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also opens his notebook from Week 2 of OTAs.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his notes from Week 2 of OTAs. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras provides some insight on Dr. Barbara Roberts joining Washington as its full-time psychologist.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
The Washington Football Team enters Week 2 of OTAs. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)