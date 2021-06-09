News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/9: High Expectations For The Defense

Jun 09, 2021 at 12:04 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW060921
Chase Young runs through individual drills during minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington has big plans for "ascending" Curtis Samuel.

-- ESPN's staff writes about Washington's media day.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Chase Young being back at practice.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's outlook on the receiver position.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also gives some perspective on Washington's battle for the backup quarterback role.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at a small anecdote that speaks to Chase Young's leadership.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Ken Zampese heaping praise on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at how Brian Baldinger feels about Washington and the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on what Chase Young thinks about the defense's perspective.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker offers her perspective on if Chase Young can become one of the great defensive ends. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens up his mailbag to answer fans' questions. (Subscription)

