Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Speaks, Bryce Love Returns And Training Camp Begins

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Ron Rivera says NFL season can still happen, but it will require discipline.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the new changes to training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also delves into what Alex Smith's return would mean.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the one advantage Ron Rivera thinks his team will have without preseason games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps Ron Rivera's comments about the wide receiver position.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks with Ron Rivera about quarterbacks and training camp this year. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also predicts the Washington Football Team's final roster ahead of a unique training camp. (Subscription)