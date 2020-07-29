News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 10:36 AM

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Speaks, Bryce Love Returns And Training Camp Begins

Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-072820

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Ron Rivera says NFL season can still happen, but it will require discipline.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the new changes to training camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also delves into what Alex Smith's return would mean.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the one advantage Ron Rivera thinks his team will have without preseason games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps Ron Rivera's comments about the wide receiver position.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks with Ron Rivera about quarterbacks and training camp this year. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also predicts the Washington Football Team's final roster ahead of a unique training camp. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at the Washington Football Team's wide receivers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock does a film breakdown of Steven Sims Jr. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Washington Football Team Offers Full Refunds To Reserved General Admission And Club Seat Members

-- Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference

-- RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

-- Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 

-- PFF Ranks Washington's Defensive Line at No. 3 Entering the 2020 Season

-- Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

-- Washington Announces Franchise Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Pending Adoption Of New Name

-- Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

-- Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

-- 2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Washington Will Have "Team" On The Backs Of Practice Jerseys And Shirts
news

Washington Will Have "Team" On The Backs Of Practice Jerseys And Shirts

Head coach Ron Rivera said he wants to do "everything we can" to reinforce a team-first mentality within the franchise.
'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field
news

'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

Training camp has begun, and players are excited to see their teammates after a virtual offseason.
Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual
news

Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major changes across the league, including frequent testing and no preseason games.
Washington Football Team Offers Full Refunds To Reserved General Admission And Club Seat Members
news

Washington Football Team Offers Full Refunds To Reserved General Admission And Club Seat Members

The organization sent a letter to season ticket members Tuesday detailing new policies and procedures related to safety, security and ticketing. 

Advertising