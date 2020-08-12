News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees

Aug 12, 2020 at 09:41 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about how Washington's NFL team will play home games without fans this season.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Bram Weinstein and DeAngelo Hall joining Washington Football Team's revamped radio broadcast.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala delves into Dwayne Haskins' offseason and what's ahead.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer writes about Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay lays out three reasons it's better for Washington Football not to have fans at home games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey look at which Washington Football Team player we should be talking more about.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides three takeaways from Ryan Kerrigan's Tuesday presser.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides three quotes that show how far Dwayne Haskins has come in a year.

Related Links

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes that Dwayne Haskins wants a leadership "edge" like Brady and Brees.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about how Ron Rivera will treat the defense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig asks the experts about some of Washington's top players. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker asks 13 questions ahead of Washington's first open practice session. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Bryce Love can regain his form from Stanford. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExField

-- Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young

-- Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

-- QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

