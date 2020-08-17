News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President

Aug 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

TeamPresident_Announcement_Web_WebRotator_2460x1440 (1)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter reports on Washington hiring former NFL running back Jason Wright as its team president.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Jason Wright becoming the first Black team president in NFL history.

-- Good Morning America's Kelly McCarthy writes about Jason Wright joining the Washington Football Team's front office.

-- The New York Times' Ken Belson reports on Jason Wright becoming the Washington Football Team's next team president.

-- NBC4 reports on today's news that Jason Wright will be joining the Washington Football Team.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper reports on the Washington Football Team announcing Jason Wright as the first Black team president.

-- TMZ offers some insight on the Washington Football Team hiring the first Black team president in league history.

-- FOX6 Milwaukee reports on the news that Jason Wright will be joining the Washington Football Team as the youngest team president in NFL history.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about 38-year-old Jason Wright filling the role of team president for the Washington Football Team.

-- Fox News' Greg Joyce writes about the Washington Football Team making a historic hire by making Jason Wright team president.

-- Sports Illustrated's Chris Russell reports on the Washington Football Team's historic front office hire.

Related Links

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington hiring Jason Wright as its new team president.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists some facts to know about Washington's new team president, Jason Wright.

-- Yahoo Sports' Sam Cooper writes about the news that Jason Wright has become the Washington Football Team's newest team president.

-- WTOP's Colleen Kelleher writes about Jason Wright becoming Washington's team president.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reacts to the historic move from the Washington Football Team by hiring Jason Wright as its new team president.

-- Forbes' Tommy Beer gives some insight on Jason Wright's business experience.

-- USA Today's Scott Gleeson reports on the groundbreaking decision to make Jason Wright Washington's next team president.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes about the relationship between Ron Rivera and Jason Wright.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

