Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

Aug 18, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala talks to Dr. Robin West about Alex Smith's comeback.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at some position battles to watch as Washington begins contact practices.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington QB Alex Smith reflecting on his return to the practice field two years after near amputation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey assesses each possible path Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team could take in 2020

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Scott Turner thinks Dwayne Haskins can "be as good as he wants to be."

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Dwayne Haskins' weight loss help bring more muscle to Washington's run game? (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his Washington Football Team notebook. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Alex Smith's comeback.

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 20

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 17, 2020.

